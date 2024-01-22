3 Candidates run for Incline Village Justice of the Peace

One lawyer is among the three candidates that met the filing deadline to run for Incline Village Justice of the Peace to replace retiring Judge Alan Tiras.

Melissa Mangiaracina and Hans Keller of Incline Village, and Alexandra Profant of Crystal Bay have varied backgrounds.

According to Mangiaracina’s candidate filing with Washoe County Registrar of Voters, she has a Bachelor’s of Art in Psychology from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver, Sturm College of Law. Mangiaracina is also a trained Mediator, Arbitrator, Administrative Hearing Officer and Settlement Judge. Mangiaracina mediates appellate cases for the Nevada Supreme Court, civil cases for the Second Judicial District Court of Nevada, and child protection cases for the State of Nevada. She also sits as a Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore in Incline Village as needed.

Mangiaracina is the only candidate to fill out the optional profile section.

All three candidates provided information in the Judicial Office Questionnaire. To read their complete filings, go to https://www.washoecounty.gov/voters/2024-election/candidates/index.php

According to Keller’s candidate filing, he graduated with honors with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from Sierra Nevada College. He currently works for Washoe County as a court clerk and deputy constable handling law enforcement tasks. Previously, Keller was elected Incline Village Constable where he was the department head and handled law enforcement support for Incline Village Justice Court.

According to Profant’s candidate filing, she has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She is co-founder and director of The Tahoe Foundation where she handles annual state filings, educational outreach related to preservation of cultural and architectural history programs specifically in historic American Building Surveys. She also handles architectural conservation and community planning. Profant previously was the treasurer for Nevada’s Chapter of the American Planning Association, where her responsibilities were attending meetings and making budget decisions. She was a representative for the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association and co-chair of Incline Vision’s external relations and demographic committee. In 2003, Protant was appointed to the Planning Commission in Ferndale, Ca.

Mangiaracina describes why she’s running in her candidate statement.

“I first moved to Incline Village in 1998. Since that time, I have dedicated my career to serving the Incline Village and northern Nevada community. I have worked with students in the Incline public schools, provided legal representation to children, seniors, and low-income residents, and worked as a neutral for our community. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to live and work in Incline Village and would be honored to continue to serve my community as the next Justice of the Peace. To learn more about me and my commitment to the Incline Village Justice Court, please visit my website at http://www.melissaforjp.com .”

Mangiaracina is the only candidate who provided a website.

Keller’s candidate statement says he’s running “to provide fair, unbiased and just decisions and service to the residents of Incline Village and Crystal Bay.”

Profant’s candidate statement says, “as a person trained in architectural conservation and schooled in preservation planning, and someone in pursuit of justice, I am passionate to pursue answers to questions regarding Nevada’s judiciary which non-attorney Nevadans have an interest in knowing. Running for this office I anticipate will cause me to have access to those honorable persons who know more than I do to help and find answers to said questions for all Nevadans, especially in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, regarding access to justice, and enforcement of court rules.”