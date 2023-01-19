3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours

A Zephyr Cove resident's view a three car collision which closed U.S. Highway 50 from Elks Point and backed traffic up past Round Hill.

Provided/Beth Mott

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks Point Road. NHP said three vehicles were involved in the collision and the occupants received minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

NHP said that a driver, an unnamed South Lake Tahoe resident, failed to use due care on an icy roadway while negotiating a turn onto Elks Point Road and ran into a Truckee resident who then ran into a Carson City resident.

Nevada State Police Sergeant John Dodge said, “Two cars approaching eastbound, one car crossed the center divide and the second vehicle, which spun out into a third vehicle. Because the road was so icy we had to close the roadway.”