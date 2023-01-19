3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks Point Road. NHP said three vehicles were involved in the collision and the occupants received minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
NHP said that a driver, an unnamed South Lake Tahoe resident, failed to use due care on an icy roadway while negotiating a turn onto Elks Point Road and ran into a Truckee resident who then ran into a Carson City resident.
Nevada State Police Sergeant John Dodge said, “Two cars approaching eastbound, one car crossed the center divide and the second vehicle, which spun out into a third vehicle. Because the road was so icy we had to close the roadway.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.