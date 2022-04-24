3-day festival on holiday weekend at Tahoe to feature 40 artists, 14 venues

The Shops at the Heavenly Village is one of the 14 venues with 40 artists for the inaugural free Big Blue Music & Brews Festival, May 27-29.

Provided/Weidinger Public Relations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Memorial Day weekend in South Lake Tahoe will feature the largest 3-day festival ever held that includes 40 artists spread across 14 venues from the downtown corridor at Heavenly Village through the south end of the city at Camp Richardson.

Festivities for the inaugural free Big Blue Music & Brews Festival start at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, and last through Sunday evening, May 29.

Featured artists include Pablo Cruise, an American pop/rock band from San Francisco; Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, a San Francisco artist named BB King’s ‘Entertainer of the year’; Scott Pemberton O Theory, a funky, surfy, rock band from Portland, Oregon; The Laurie Morvan Band a five-piece high-energy rocking blues band from Long Beach, Calif.; Dennis Johnson and The Revelators, San Francisco native recognized as “slide guitar master” by Guitar World Magazine; and more than a dozen local artists, all spread throughout 14 of the top venues in South Lake Tahoe.

Jamming through the holiday weekend the array of music stages highlights the destination’s iconic beachside experience, panoramic views of the lake and mountains, and outdoor patio vibes at local breweries each afternoon and night underneath the stars.

The event sponsor, Tahoe South, has partnered with MOPO to offer an official mobile app for the festival to help locals and visitors find unique, meaningful, and local things to do. In the app’s #BigBlue channel, visitors can view the most up-to-date schedule, information on venues and artists, get directions, and more. Visit http://bigblue.mopo.life/ to download.

Parking is limited, biking or alternative transportation is encouraged.

For a breakdown at each venue and for more information visit: https://tahoesouth.com/bigblue .

Downtown

The Shops at the Heavenly Village

Ted Kennedy + The Residents, Friday, 1-5 p.m.

Wesley Orsolic Band, Saturday, 1-6 p.m.

DJ Osirus, Saturday and Sunday, 6-7 p.m.

Pablo Cruise, Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Pamela Parker Fantastic Machine, Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Sunday, 7-9 p.m.

Lakefront venues

Lakeview Commons

Kareeta, Saturday, 12-2:30 p.m.

Scott Pemberton O Theory, Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

Dennis Johnson + The Revelators, Sunday, 12-2:30 p.m.

Laurie Morvan Band, Sunday, 3-6 p.m.

TIKI Bar at Tahoe Beach Retreat

Local Anthology, Saturday, 2-6 p.m.

Taking Root, Sunday, 2-6 p.m.

The Beacon Bar & Grill at Camp Richardson Resort

Bread and Butter, Saturday, 1-5 p.m.

In Kahoots, Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Breweries/Taphouses

Aleworx at the “Y”

Green Buddha Band, Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Audiobox, Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

Arizona Jones, Sunday, 5-9 p.m.

South Lake Brewing Company

Darren Senn, Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Bison Bluegrass Band, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. to celebrate SLBC’s 5th year anniversary

South of North Brewing

Thomas Brandolin, Saturday, 12-4:30 p.m.

Sean Hodge, Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Randall Ide, Sunday, 12-4:30 p.m.

Mark Sheets, Sunday, 5-10 p.m.

The Hangar

Josbeatz, Friday, 5-8 p.m.

The Gold Souls, Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

Pat Hull, Sunday, 3-6 p.m.

Restaurants

Azul

Ditchweed Harvest, Saturday, 12-3:30 p.m.

Ash Relics, Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

Fred Archer Wilson, Sunday, 12-3:30 p.m.

Dan Zook & Jon Sils, Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Basecamp Pizza

Jordan Michael Bagheri + Kristen Lynn Stephens, Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

Luis Rubio, Saturday, 4:30-9 p.m.

Kris Munn, Sunday, 12-4 p.m.

California Burger

Kaizaac “Kai” Porter Late Night Show indoors, Saturday, 9:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Rox Christensen Late Night Show indoors, Sunday, 9-11:30 p.m.

McP’s Taphouse

Bread and Butter, Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

In Kahootz, Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

TBD, Sunday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Poke’ Rok

Luis Rubio, Saturday, 12-4:30 p.m.

Ten Crows BBQ

Off Piste, Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Ash Relics, Sunday, 5-9 p.m.

Times/artists are subject to change. It is recommend confirming via the app or website.