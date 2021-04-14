3 dead, 13 live dogs found in man’s SUV

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday afternoon when El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at Bridal Veil Falls, about 45 minutes south of South Lake Tahoe, reportedly discovered three dead dogs and 13 live dogs inside an SUV.





Zjar Uruluzu, 57, was taken into custody on suspicion of animal abuse; his vehicle towed for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The dogs reportedly had rope burns — signs of being tethered — and were living in conditions with excessive flies and waste and dead dogs.

The 13 rescued dogs were placed with Animal Services. Chief of El Dorado County Animal Services Henry Brzezinski told the Mountain Democrat the dogs are expected to survive.

“The dogs are doing OK,” Brzezinski said. “Right now they’re in protective custody.”

The dogs are not available for adoption since it is an active case.

Breeds found include Pomeranians and at least one dalmatian and one golden retriever.

Of the three dogs that were dead, one was a puppy and two were older dogs, according to Brzezinski, who noted, “Some had been decomposing for a period of time.”

Not much is known on Uruluzu at this time. His only known address is in Philadelphia, Pa., according to El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Palmberg.

Uruluzu is in custody at Placerville jail on animal cruelty charges; his bail is listed at $50,000.

The owner of the dogs still has the legal right to attempt to keep the ownership of the animals at a post-seizure hearing.