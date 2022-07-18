3 festivals in 3 days: Weekend of music, entertainment on tap

One weekend, three festivals / Provided Hard Rock

festivals

Find us on Facebook at Find us on Instagram at Find us on Twitter at For more information, visit http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com Find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/hrhclaketahoe Find us on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/hrhclaketahoe Find us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/hrhclaketahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe from Friday through Sunday, July 22-24, will be the ultimate destination for music fans, with three back-to-back music festivals taking place at its outdoor arena.

EDM, reggae and bluegrass fans are invited to join together for one full weekend of music, community and nonstop entertainment.

The weekend will kick-off on Friday with the Lake Tahoe Bluegrass & Beyond Festival. Banjos, flat-top guitars, fiddles, and mandolins will have fans dancing under the Tahoe sun and into the night with a unique combination of mountain music, blues, and jazz. Headliners include the bluegrass band of founding Grateful Dead member, Phil Lesh & Friends and pioneers of the modern jam band scene, Leftover Salmon.

On Saturday, EDM fans can return for Lake Tahoe’s fifth annual summer electronic dance music event, Bass Camp Festival. This year’s festival is headlined by two EDM duos, SLANDER, whose song “Love is Gone” recently went gold, and Adventure Club, whose performance at Bass Camp Festival V will be one of the last shows on its LOVE // CHAOS 2022 tour.

Closing out the weekend, the 5th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival returns on Sunday. This festival is brought together by a collaboration of California Roots and PR Entertainment to bring its signature vibe back to Lake Tahoe with reggae-rock sensations Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads headlining.

The festival grounds include a 30,000 square-foot real-grass lawn, shade structures and sails, a vendor village with arts, crafts, clothing, festival merchandise, a live artist paint wall and great food and beverage offerings.

All three festivals are open to all ages. Minors under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets for all three festivals are available for purchase at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com .

For more information, visit hrhctahoe.com or call 844-588-ROCK.