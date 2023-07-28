3 fires doused in a day across El Dorado County

Firefighters halt flames near Platt Circle in El Dorado Hills. Courtesy photo



Firefighters were busy Thursday, called upon to battle three fires that sprang up across El Dorado County.

Smoke plumes were first spotted rising from Pleasant Valley near Sly Park and Northern Lights roads around 12:40 p.m. Firefighters from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District arrived on the scene soon after, with additional crews hot on their heels. Ground crews and aircraft got to work quickly, achieving containment of the 4-acre fire around an hour after firefighters first arrived, according to an EDCFPD social media post. Two outbuildings were involved in the fire, and crews remained on scene for hours to conduct mop-up efforts.

Less than an hour later in Shingle Springs, an outbuilding caught fire on the 4800 block on Creekside Drive. The fire spread to nearby vegetation but the its forward progress was stopped at around an acre or two, according to first responder radio communication. It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

Information pertaining to investigation of the cause of the Pleasant Valley and Shingle Springs fires was not available as of press time.

Closing out the fire-filled day, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire that directly threatened multiple homes on the 600 block of Platt Circle. The fire was extinguished, according to an EDH Fire social media post, with damage limited to some scorched decks and fencing; no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.