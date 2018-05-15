3 Incline Village Scouts earn Eagle Scout

Over the past year three Scouts from Incline Village have been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout — the highest rank attainable in Boy Scouts.

The new Eagle Scouts, all from Incline Village, are Andrico Mourelatos, Edward Parkhill and Calvin Burau. These young men are now part of a select group of Americans. It is estimated that only 4 percent of Scouts earn the Eagle rank, a title that is held for life, according to a press release.

Mourelatos' Eagle Scout project was building "Freedom Boxes" for the collection of worn American flags. The boxes provide a respectful way to collect worn American flags for proper retirement during the Incline Village Fourth of July festivities. Sponsors included the Incline Village Library, Incline Village Fire Department and IVGID Recreation area.

Mourelatos started Cub Scouts in the third grade when he was 8 and joined Troop 37 in 2010 at the age of 11, according to the press release. His highlights include obtaining his Triple Crown for attending all three major BSA High Adventure camps and is proud of his membership in the Order of the Arrow.

Mourelatos graduated from Incline High School in June of 2017 and is now a freshman at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee studying physics.

Parkhill's Eagle Project was installing a bicycle repair station at Sierra Nevada College. He recognized the need for a solution to promote one of the college's primary goals, sustainability. By having a bike repair station on campus, it will encourage more students to ride their bikes, according to the press release.

Sierra Nevada College and Cruz Construction were major sponsors.

Alan Walker, president of SNC and also an Eagle Scout, recognized the value to the campus and how the entire student body and the community would benefit. Parkhill is a senior at Incline High School and dual-enrollment student at Sierra Nevada College. He will be attending the University of Florida in the fall studying finance.

Burau's Eagle Scout Project was to organize a much-needed restoration of the Llewellyn Scout Cabin at the North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista. Thanks to a donation of $2,000 from the NTPUD for materials, an EPA certified woodstove from Perry Deas of Lake Tahoe Specialty Stove & Fireplace in Kings Beach, and a generous donation of skilled labor by Mike Hudson of Class A Roofing in Incline Village, the cabin is now available for use by youth groups the year round, according to the press release.

Burau, who began his scouting adventure in the second grade, is now a junior at North Tahoe High School.