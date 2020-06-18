3 kids contract COVID-19 in El Dorado County

El Dorado County officials reported three new coronavirus cases Wednesday, each one under the age of 18.

As of Wednesday there were 22 confirmed, active COVID-19 cases countywide.

The county has now had 121 confirmed cases since its first COVID-19-positive test result was found March 20.

Active cases hit 34 in early June, according to data from the county.

With one new case Wednesday, the Lake Tahoe region is outpacing the rest of the county with 58 residents having tested positive for the virus. El Dorado Hills, which has seen four new cases this week, including two Wednesday, sits well behind with 28 confirmed cases to date.

The county reported 178 additional tests since Tuesday afternoon.

About 8,370 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus and there are no hospitalizations in El Dorado County.

After a household outbreak that resulted in seven cases within one family, Diamond Springs/El Dorado’s case count jumped to 11 late last month.

Eight cases of the coronavirus have been found in the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue area. The greater Placerville area has had seven cases.

The south county, north county and Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz areas of the county have a total of four, three and two confirmed cases, respectively.

Men have had 65 of the 121 cases across the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 43. Just over half of confirmed cases — 52% — involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 31% are aged 50-64. Seven cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. With three additional cases reported Wednesday, 13 cases are in the 17-and-under age group.

There are 153,560 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 5,121 deaths, according to data updated Tuesday by the state Department of Public Health.

Free COVID-19 appointment-only testing sites are available in El Dorado County at Ponderosa High School and Lake Tahoe Community College. The Ponderosa facility is open for appointments Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. and the Tahoe location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested can register for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access can call 888-634-1123. Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site.

Douglas County has 12 active cases out of 47 total and have yet to report a virus-related death.

The quad county region which includes Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties have had 266 cases with 195 recoveries. There have been seven deaths, two in Lyon and five in Carson City.

Drive through COVID-19 testing takes place from 8-11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Dayton High School.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad county COVID-19 hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Incline Village has had no new cases recently according to Washoe County health officials.

The county reported just seven new cases Wednesday with 14 recoveries. There have been 2,023 cases overall with 1,318 recoveries and 71 deaths. Sixty-eight residents remain hospitalized.

The Tribune contributed to this report.