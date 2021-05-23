3 local students named to Dean’s List at University of Utah
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Three local students attending the University of Utah were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Samantha Forvilly of Stateline, whose major is listed as Nursing BSN, Summer Furrer of South Lake Tahoe, whose major is listed as Biology HBA and Zyena Tolhurst of South Lake Tahoe, whose major is listed as Theatre BA, all earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours in one term.
The university, located in the Wasatch Mountains in Salt Lake City, had 8,700 students who were named to the Dean’s List. The university serves over 32,000 students.
