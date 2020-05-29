3 new COVID-19 cases found Thursday in El Dorado County; one in hospital

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 84.

With two new recoveries the number of known, active cases is now 23.

It’s been a week of increases in the county’s COVID-19 case count. The county reported four new cases Monday, two new cases Tuesday and one new case Wednesday.

County health officials on Thursday also reported that one COVID-19 patient was hospitalized, requiring intensive care.

With two new cases, the Lake Tahoe area outpaces the rest of the county with 30 residents testing positive for the virus. El Dorado Hills sits behind with 20 confirmed cases, one of them being reported Thursday.

The county reported 90 additional tests since Wednesday afternoon.

About 5,955 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

After a household outbreak that resulted in seven cases within one family, Diamond Springs/El Dorado’s case count jumped to 11 late last week.

Seven cases of the coronavirus have been found in both the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue and greater Placerville areas.

The south county, north county and Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz areas of the county have a total of four, three and two confirmed cases, respectively.

Women and men are evenly split between the 84 cases with 42 apiece. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 47. Half of the confirmed cases involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 35% are aged 50-64. Seven cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. Six cases — each from the household outbreak — are in the 17-and-under age group.

There are 98,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 3,884 deaths, according to data updated Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health.

Free COVID-19 appointment-only testing sites are available in El Dorado County at Ponderosa High School and Lake Tahoe Community College. The Ponderosa facility is open for appointments Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. and the Tahoe location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested can register for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access can call (888) 634-1123. Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site, according to county health officials.