3 STPUD board seats up for for election in November

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Three board member seats for South Tahoe Public Utility District are up for election on Nov. 8. To run for the board, candidates must be a registered voter within the district service area and have candidacy papers filed with El Dorado County between Monday, July 18, and Friday, Aug. 12.

South Tahoe Public Utility District is a public agency that supplies drinking water to 14,000 customers and provides sewage collection, treatment, and export to protect the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.

The District is governed by a five-member board, elected by popular vote of the general public who reside within the district boundaries. The board is committed to providing excellence in legislative leadership that result in the provision of the highest quality of services to its constituents. It is the duty of the board to establish procedure, goals, and formulate and adopt policy.

The board directs the general manager to implement the policies. Directors do not represent any fractional segment of the community, but are, rather, a part of the body which represents and acts for the community as a whole. Board members receive medical, dental and vision benefits and a $400 per month stipend. Board meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. in the District Board Room located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive.

The declaration of candidacy filing period begins Monday, July 18, and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. If an incumbent fails to file for their term by the last day of the filing period, the filing period will be extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The incumbent may not file after Aug. 12.

Candidacy papers are available by appointment at El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk’s office located at 3368 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Suite 108. Contact the El Dorado County Elections Department to schedule an appointment at 530-621-7490.

For more information, visit the District website at http://www.stpud.us or contact Melonie Guttry, executive services manager at 530-543-6203 or email to mguttry@stpud.us .