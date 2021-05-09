3 Tahoe nonprofits receive about $5k in Swift grants

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Three Lake Tahoe nonprofits received about $5,000 in grants recently from the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation.

The foundation awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills as well as programs that focus on languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Since 2008, more than $780,000 has been awarded to deserving organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business. The Tahoe Daily Tribune is one of those publications.

The deadline for 2021 grant applications was Feb. 15 and more than 47 applications were received.

This year, applications were of exceptional quality and more than $81,000 has been awarded to 34 deserving organizations from five states.

Sierra House Elementary School received $2,000 that will be put towards repairs to the water tank and irrigation in the STEAM garden and greenhouse that will allow the pollinator and vegetable gardens to remain healthy.

The gardens have suffered due to a school fire and the pandemic, and these funds will help revive them and allow their continued use in conjunction with a STEAM Lab. The school operates with just over 50% free and reduced lunch program and serves well over 300 students.

The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe received $2,500 to cover operational fees and internet costs for an online learning program that serves at-risk youth and the children of essential workers. This space provides children with a safe place to be while their school is closed due to COVID-19. Learning extends to include two-way immersion programs and social and emotional learning.

The Bijou Community School Library received $770. Over 400 students in this school will use books purchased for the library with a 70% disadvantaged population. The library has been reading books via zoom and encouraging remote checkout of books during the pandemic, but these new book purchases will allow students to be fully involved and engaged as they return to school.

Applications will be accepted again starting Jan. 1, 2022 with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2022. For more information, visit the Bessie Minor website at http://www.bessieminorswift.org .