3-time champ Mark Mulder grabs lead in 2nd round at ACC

Saturday Leader Mark Mulder eyes the line on Hole 18.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — Round two of the American Century Championship is at an end and former winners Mark Mulder and Mardy Fish are holding down first and second, respectively.

Mulder, who started the day in second, overtook T.J. Oshie with 25 points pn Saturday, putting him at 45 overall. Mulder was already on the leaderboard when he hit an eagle on hole 16.

Following the round, Mulder, who won in 2015, 2016 and 2017 said he didn’t hit it all that well today but he made some putts when it counted.

One thing Mulder credits his success to this year was at return of the big crowds.

Saturday Leader Mark Mulder eyes the line on Hole 18.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

“I didn’t love it the last two years, I feed off this stuff. I love the energy. I love the fans being out and having them back, for me personally, just played a huge part in my focus,” Mulder said.

Tennis champion Mardy Fish is following Mulder by three points, putting him at 42 overall. Fish won in 2020 and Mulder said he wasn’t surprised at all to see Fish’s name on the leader board.

“I’m not nervous, I have been here before. I know what I need to do, I know how I need to hit the ball,” Mulder said. “I played pretty solid. A couple of bad putting holes. I think I three-putted four greens. Those were my four bogeys. So get the speed down a little bit better tomorrow and hit it the same and we’ll have a lot of looks.”

Adam Thielen and Derek Lowe are tied for third. For the complete results, visit http://www.scoring.r2it.com/golf/acc/Leaderboard.aspx .

Oshie saves his shot, hitting it back onto the fairway.

Laney Griffo/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Travis Kelce dunks the basketball on hole 17

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Josh Allen take a selfie on Hole 17.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nick Jonas tosses a frisbee with spectators on the beach.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Miles Teller almost hit the hole-in-one that would’ve won him a boat.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Joe Pavelski signs one his jerseys for a fan.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Despite his body language, Colin Jost still has a smile on his face.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Seth Curry shoots a football at the basketball hoop.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune