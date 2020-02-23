Letter: 300 percent tax increase is not reasonable, vote no on Measure M (Opinion) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

News | February 23, 2020

A 300% tax increase is what the county has proposed with Measure M.

A 300% tax increase is what we will get if we fail to vote no on Measure M in the March 3 El Dorado County election. Measure M is a special tax increase for the purchase of additional snow removal equipment in the El Dorado County area of South Lake Tahoe.

I think I am a reasonable man and understand that sometimes a reasonable tax increase is necessary. However, I don’t think that a 300% increase is reasonable at all. Furthermore, this tax increase will last 20 years.

I would bet that if Measure M were to pass, things would not change. I would still find that 3-foot by 3-foot snow berm in my driveway after every storm. Please be reasonable and vote no with me on Measure M.

Jeff Schwarz, South Lake Tahoe

