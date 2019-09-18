34th food, wine fest at Northstar

This year's festival is later in the month to get more of the autumn experience.

Northstar California Resort will host the 34th annual Autumn Food and Wine Festival this weekend, Sept. 20-22.

The popular event is being hosted later in the month than years past to “capture the beauty of fall in the Sierra,” the press release stated.

The festival, hosted by Northstar California Resort and North Lake Tahoe Resort Association from Friday through Sunday, will feature food from over 15 local restaurants and 40 wineries.

“We are excited to once again host the premier culinary event of the season,” said Roger Cardoza, director of food and beverage at Northstar California Resort in the press release. “We’ve worked hard to highlight seasonal flavors, and to present the very best food and wine the region has to offer with an emphasis on local and sustainable sourcing, an area that Northstar is focused on growing.”

Attendees will be able to get a preview taste from Chef Jon Blackley of Northstar’s newest restaurant, Michael Mina’s Bourbon Pub.

Guests will get to see Vail Resorts’ new sustainability plan in action, with waste management being implemented by the waste management company, Clean Vibes.

There are a few options for tasting expeditions, including the 10 Barrel Brewing Progressive Picnic, two time slots for the Hartwell Estate Vineyards Vertical Tasting and Grand Tasting and Culinary Competition.

A day pass is $45 and the tasting expeditions are an additional cost.

For information, visit https://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/summer-experiences/autumn-food-and-wine-festival.aspx