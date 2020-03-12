38 Special to rock Harrah’s

38 Special will play their popular chart-topping hits Friday at Harrah's.

If You Go … What: 38 Special When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 13 Where: Harrah’s Lake Tahoe (15 U.S. Highway 50, Stateline, Nev) Tickets: $50-$112, plus fees Info: www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows

Rockers 38 Special comes to Lake Tahoe Friday, bringing with them tons of chart-topping hits from 15 albums over the 40-plus years they’ve been making music.

The band hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, inside the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

38 special have produced sales in excess of 20 million albums and have many Gold and Platinum awards and still tours in over 100 cities a year.

Some of their popular songs include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightning’,” an d “Second Chance,” — timeless hits that are recognizable from the first opening chord.

Guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes said in a press release it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows.

“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win,” Barnes said.

Completing the band is guitarist/vocalist Danny Chauncey, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffat and keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps.

For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood.

The band has toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of ‘muscle and melody’ to fans worldwide.