3rd Annual Tahoe Pride Trail Day restores historic trail

The third annual Tahoe Pride Trail Work Day.

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA), Heavenly Mountain Resort, and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association (TRTA ) partnered with Lake Tahoe Pride to host the third annual Tahoe Pride Trail Work Day on Saturday, September 20. Twenty volunteers came together to celebrate community, inclusivity, and stewardship of Tahoe’s trails.

The event, held in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, focused on restoring a historic trail within Heavenly Resort. This trail provides stunning views of Lake Tahoe and improves connectivity to an underutilized system of trails on the mountain. Thanks to the efforts of volunteers, the trail is once again a beautiful and welcoming place to explore.

“TAMBA believes outdoor recreation and trails should be accessible to all people, free from prejudice,” said Kristine Koran, Trails Director, TAMBA. “We are grateful to our partners and volunteers for working together to celebrate inclusivity and support the trails we all love.”





The crew rebuilt around 0.5 miles of trail for a total of 100 hours at the Tahoe Pride Trail Day. The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that builds, maintains, and advocates for multi-use trails in Tahoe while providing education to all trail users and hosting fun community events.

Organized in 1988, TAMBA is dedicated to the stewardship of sustainable, multiple-use trails and to preserving access for mountain bikers through advocacy, education and promotion of responsible trail use. Annually, TAMBA manages around 5,000 volunteer hours towards Tahoe Trails and helps maintain more than 100 miles of trail per year.

For more information about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, and membership, please visit http://www.tamba.org . The Community can also support TAMBA’s mission by becoming a member at http://www.tamba.org/join