4 COVID-19 deaths reported in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus has claimed four more El Dorado County residents, including a man from the Lake Tahoe region, officials announced Wednesday.

The county has now suffered 31 deaths and 27 since Nov. 25, and that doesn’t include deaths that may be under investigation, according to the county’s website. With three other COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday the county has had seven deaths this week.

The four deaths reported Wednesday included a South Lake Tahoe man 65 years of age or older, an El Dorado Hills man and woman 65 or older and one greater Placerville area man 65 or older.

Hospitalizations have also increased. Forty people are in the county’s two hospitals for the virus, including 12 in intensive care units.

Officials on Wednesday reported 176 new cases and 135 assumed recoveries putting the active count at 1,708. Of the new cases, 91 are from the Tahoe region.

The adjusted case rate: 47.3 and the positivity rate is 15.1%.

Carson City Health and Human Servies reported Douglas County’s 20th death Wednesday evening, a man in his 40s.

There are 1,005 active cases in the county and 102 are split between Zephyr Cove (45) and Stateline (57).