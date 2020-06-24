4 lost hikers rescued near Pyramid Peak
A California Highway Patrol Valley Division helicopter crew was able to rescue four hikers lost on the ElDorado National Forest Friday, just before sunset.
The hikers were out near Pyramid Peak above Wrights Lake, a remote body of water southwest of Lake Tahoe. The area has several hiking trails but few access roads.
The hikers had apparently become disoriented.
El Dorado County Search and Rescue teams were sent out to a trail near the lake in an attempt to find the lost hikers.
The California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations helicopter arrived to assist and quickly located the hikers, according to CHP Valley Division Operations officials.
CHP’s eye-in-the-sky, H-24, inserted two helicopter rescue team members on the peak above the hikers who were able to descend and guide them to a suitable location where H-24 was able to land.
The hikers were flown back to Strawberry Meadows where they were reunited with family, states a post to the CHP Valley Division Operations Facebook page.
