4 new happy hours to check out in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Happy hours aren’t exactly a new concept – although they did take a bit of a hiatus around the time of COVID. But many are back in full swing and have been for quite some time although some newer options have also popped up. Here are some of our favorites that have cropped up recently in the south shore.

The Loft

With plenty of weekly fun specials like Martini Mondays and Wine Wednesdays, the Loft also boasts two distinct newly announced happy hours.

The first is geared towards locals and isn’t really an hour at all. That’s because their Locals Happy Hour is all day every day. Yes, you heard that right. Tahoe residents (ID showing a Tahoe Basin address) can enjoy 50% off all drinks (even their signature cocktails) no matter what hour you come in. And if you haven’t yet noticed, parking across the street in the shopping center gets you two hours of free parking.

The other is for you night owls – well, somewhat night owls. Their Late Night Happy Hour is from 10 p.m. to close on Friday and Saturday nights and offers a large curated selection of beverages for $5. If dinner has worn off and you find yourself hungry, there is also a variety of $5 tapas-style plates to choose from. Starting at 10:15 p.m., guests can also enjoy the close-up magic performance at no additional charge.

AZUL Latin Kitchen

Just like with the Loft, two hours of free parking across the way should be enough time to enjoy the offering from Azul. Their Beat the Clock Happy Hour takes the overall concept and has a little fun with it. Starting at 11 a.m. (Monday – Friday, bar area only), you can enjoy margaritas and beers for only $4, wine for $3.50, tacos for $3, and burritos for $6. The catch? Every hour each of the offerings goes up 50 cents and ends at 3 p.m. There’s also a reduced option over the weekends.

But if you miss the first wave of hours, don’t fret. Their regular happy hour kicks in from 3 – 5 p.m. (Mondays – Fridays). Seasonal cocktail offerings, margaritas, spirits, and beers all have reduced deals to go along with food options – including their nachos.

Cadillac Margarita from AZUL Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Grove

One of the few locations to offer a happy hour over the weekends, every Thursday through Monday you can enjoy food and beverage options from 3 – 6 p.m. On the dining side, their $10 menu will get you items like their Grove burger and fries, pork belly mac and cheese, buffalo chicken sliders, and duck fat wings. Choose your drink with a $5 option for draft beer and well drinks, along with $10 offerings for their famous Rum Runner or specialty cocktails. Live music also kicks in on Saturdays from 4 – 6 p.m.

The Idle Hour

You might be hard-pressed to find a happy hour with a better view of the lake. Every Monday through Friday starting at 2 p.m. you can find an assortment of wines (sparkling, white or red) for $10 along with beer for $5. Small plates such as their shrimp cocktail, butter leaf wedge salad, spinach and artichoke dip, and traditional pinsa can also be had for $10 – or grab a slice of cheesecake for $5.