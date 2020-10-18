4 suspects arrested in South Lake Tahoe drug house raid

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects accused of operating a drug house, manufacturing a controlled substance and sending it across the country and over the border.

Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant Thursday at a South Lake Tahoe residence related to BHO (butane hash oil and dabbing manufacturing) and indoor marijuana cultivation and detained four suspects, Leo Bailey, 39, Benjamin Bailey, 36, Randall Bailey, 39, and Michael Patterson, 30, according to Sgt. Anthony Prencipe. He said Patterson attempted to flee on foot but surrendered to a K9 unit.

A search of the residence revealed two active closed-loop BHO labs used to commercially mass produce concentrated cannabis and 231 marijuana plants were found growing indoors. All plants were eradicated and seized. Detectives located more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana, 30 pounds of processed BHO and two handguns.

Prencipe said the investigation also revealed that suspect Leo Bailey was likely shipping marijuana and BHO throughout the United States and other countries, including Puerto Rico.

All four suspects were arrested and booked into the county jail for manufacturing a controlled substance, operating and maintaining a drug house, possession of marijuana for sales and criminal conspiracy.

The bail amount for each suspect is over $2 million.