4 theft suspects arrested in South Lake Tahoe after high-speed pursuit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Four California men suspected of stealing from an area casino were arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a high speed pursuit

The men entered the Wa She Shu Travel Plaza, south of Gardnerville, around 10:50 a.m. and filled garbage bags with cigarettes and merchandise before running out and getting in what was described as a silver/gray minivan.

The suspects evaded responding Douglas County deputies and were speeding up State Route 88 near Emigrant Trail about 15 minutes later when a California Highway Patrol officer recorded the van doing 86 mph in the 55 mph zone.

The driver of the van did not yield to the CHP officer in pursuit and accelerated to 95 mph.

While the pursuit was underway, a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued to California agencies for the suspects’ van.

CHP dispatch was advised of the BOLO and additional patrol units were requested, including air support. The suspect’s van reached a top speed of 102 mph, never attempting to yield at any point, the CHP report said.

The fleeing van turned right on SR-89 where the suspects eventually drove over a spike strip that deflated the vehicle’s two front tires.

The vehicle yielded at SR-89 and Blitzen Road in Meyers where the right front passenger tried to flee but was immediately apprehended along with three other occupants.

Arrested were Oakland residents Ali Tali Garry Muhammad, 22, and Herbert Walter Kinchen, 23, Roseville resident Isaiah Christopher Jennings, 22, and Inglewood resident Antoine Dewayne Ellis, 21.

CHP valued the stolen items at more than $8,000 which were turned over Thursday to the Washoe Tribal Police Department.

There was no report of injury as a result of the incident.

According to El Dorado County jail records, all four suspects remained in custody as of Friday morning.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and South Lake Tahoe Police Department also assisted.

This case is still under investigation.