4 Things to Know Before Having Cosmetic Injections
With the holidays in full swing, your schedule consists of choosing outfits, picking gifts, making grocery lists, and so on. Another way to prep for the holidays is by treating yourself to cosmetic injections. Here are four things to know before having cosmetic injections brought to you by the skin care experts at Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute.
- The Difference Between Neurotoxin Injections and Fillers
Neurotoxin injections (also referred to as wrinkle relaxers) and facial fillers are the two main types of cosmetic injections. Fillers, as the name implies, are used to fill in areas where volume has been lost. The skin on our face naturally falls from the triangle of youth to an inverted triangle as we age. To help revert this process, facial fillers are used to add volume in the upper face, thus restoring the triangle of youth. Lips, marionette lines, and the chin are other places fillers are regularly used. Popular brands include JUVÉDERM®, Restylane® Lyft, Radiesse®, and KYBELLA®.
Neurotoxin injections help to minimize wrinkles with movement by safely paralyzing the muscles. These injections are used to treat lines in the forehead, around the crow’s feet, and those “11” lines in the eyebrow area. BOTOX® Cosmetic is one of the most popular brands of neurotoxin injections.
- Not All Fillers are the Same
Facial fillers are designed to be used in certain areas of the face. Thicker, more substantial fillers are ideal for the cheeks, temples, or chin. With a tendency to last longer, some of these fillers can last up to two years.
Medium thickness fillers are useful for areas such as the nasolabial folds or the marionette lines, and last up to a year and a half. For fine lines, tear troughs, and lips thin fillers are the treatment of choice. They tend to last about a year. However, each patient is different, and a consultation with a medical provider is highly recommended. During the consultation, it’s important to discuss your goals to create a treatment plan. In many instances, treatment can begin on the same day of the consultation.
- What to Expect After Treatment?
Injections require needles for placement, and, as a result, some people may experience bruising after the procedure. Plan your treatments accordingly, so they do not interfere with any upcoming social events. Avoid working out for a day following treatment. Likewise, avoid laying down immediately after treatment to ensure everything remains in place.
Common side effects of neurotoxins include a heavy feeling in the forehead. For facial fillers, there are rare but more serious side effects. A thorough discussion of your medical history with your provider is necessary and is also a great time to inquire about side effects.
- How Soon Can You See Results and How Long Do They Last?
Although some people experience swelling immediately after injections, facial fillers work right away. Depending on the brand and area treated, fillers can last anywhere from one to two years.
On the other hand, with neurotoxins, it takes a little longer to see results. Typically, it takes at least one week before you can see results. On average, neurotoxins last three months.
To speak with a provider about which cosmetic injections might be best for you, make an appointment at one of our ten convenient locations. Visit SkinCancerDerm.com to schedule an appointment, or call 775.324.0699.
Bringing you patient-centered, world-class dermatological care with ten locations in the Reno-Tahoe area. Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute specializes in Medical Dermatology, Mohs Skin Cancer Surgery, and Cosmetic Dermatology.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User