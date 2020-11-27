4 winter skin care tips from the experts

UV rays can still burn or damage your skin in the cold winter months. Even though it’s not as hot, your skin needs protection year-round from UV rays.

Winter can bring gorgeous snow-capped mountains, ski adventures, and other fun winter activities. When temperatures drop, however, you may find it’s a little more work to keep your skin glowing than it does throughout warmer months. Cold, dry air can irritate the skin, cause chapping, and make it difficult to maintain hydration.

Your local skin care experts at Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute share their top four winter skin care tips to keep your skin healthy in the colder months:

1. Don’t Overheat Your Skin

You may be tempted to crank up the thermostat when you’re inside or take a long, hot shower to offset the chill in the air outside. However, central heat can make your skin even drier, so try to keep the thermostat closer to 68 degrees. You can always warm up with a cozy blanket or snuggle up by a fire.

Also, keeping your showers shorter (approximately 5-10 minutes in length) will help you save a little water and keep from overheating your skin. If your skin gets red, then the water is too hot for it. The American Association of Dermatologists (AAD) explains that keeping the temperature from being too hot in showers or baths can help keep skin from drying out since hot water removes some of your skin’s natural oils.

2. Moisturize and Then Moisturize More

Moisturize your skin frequently. An ointment or cream may be better in the winter months (instead of your usual lotion that may work well when it’s warmer or more humid in the summer months). It’s also a good idea to use moisturizers that have a lipid barrier and hyaluronic acid.

Talk to your Skin Care Provider at Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute about what skin care products might work best for you

4. Keep Applying (And Reapplying) Your Sunscreen

UV rays can still burn or damage your skin in the cold winter months. Even though it’s not as hot, your skin needs protection year-round from UV rays. Whether it’s sunny, cloudy, rainy, or snowy, the sun’s rays still permeate through and reach your skin. So, use a moisturizing, broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin, such as EltaMD® sunscreens.

4. Watch the Exfoliating

Because your skin usually gets drier in the winter, you may want to minimize the frequency of exfoliating. Your Provider at Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute can help you determine just how much exfoliation makes sense for you and how often your skin needs it.