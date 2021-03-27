$40k for 40: Local businesswoman raising money for birthday

Jamie Orr is actively involved with nonprofits in the community. Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — To celebrate her birthday, one South Tahoe businesswoman is giving back to the community.

Jamie Orr is not only the co-owner of CoWork Tahoe, she is also an active member of the community, serving as a founding cabinet member of the Tahoe Women’s Community Fund and co-director of Tahoe STEM Camp, among many other things.

On April 1, she’s turning 40 years old and she said that despite the city still being under COVID restrictions, she wanted to find a way to celebrate.

So, for 40 days she’s raising $40,000 for local nonprofits. She’s picked 40 of them that will each receive $1,000. Orr set up a charity GoFundMe campaign so the money goes straight to the nonprofits.

“Each one plays an important role for our Tahoe community and holds a special place in my heart,” Orr said. “I feel lucky to know about so many organizations through the work I do on other non-profit boards such as the Tahoe Women’s Community Fund.

“I realized that not everyone in our community is as familiar with just how much is done by local non-profit organizations, so wanted to highlight them while also fundraising,” Orr added. “I also wanted to create a varied list that covers different aspects: social services, the arts, culture, recreation, the environment, education, etc.”

So far, all 40 nonprofits have received at least one donation.

“The first campaign to get fully funded (on Day 1) was actually a relatively new charity: the CAPP Fund, which was established in 2020 to increase access to higher education by helping high school seniors at South Tahoe High School and George Whittell High School with the costs of a 4-year college application,” Orr said.

The campaign will run through the end of April.

“I hope the community can step up for the nonprofits the way they’ve stepped for the community,” Orr said.

To see the complete list of nonprofits, or to donate, visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/jamies-40kfor40 .