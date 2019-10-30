49th annual Soroptimist International Dinner Friday at Harrah’s

The 49th annual Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe meeting will be taking place on Friday.

Provided

The Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe will host its 49th annual fundraiser, An Evening of Food, Beer and Wine Tasting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Convention Center.

SISLT will have 20 local restaurants and 25-30 different wines from wineries in and around El Dorado and Amador counties and also from Lodi, Napa and Sonoma.

SISLT will have three grand prize travel packages available for bidding.

Wine tasting tickets are $75 per person. Raffle tickets are five for $40 or $10 each.

The event is for ages 21 and over

For information, visit SISLT.org or email sisltwinetickets@gmail.com