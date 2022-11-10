4th annual Holiday Open House this weekend

The 4th annual Christmas Comes to Incline Event will bring out the best of Christmas finds at four different thrift stores in Incline Village.

Provided/Vickie Twichell

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Christmas is coming early this year to Incline Village.

The 4th annual Incline Village Thrift Stores Holiday Open House at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, will be a day filled with great Christmas finds, fun and festivity, with proceeds benefiting local thrift stores.

The event will include Village Christian Thrift Shop, Tahoe Family Solutions, Tahoe Forest Hospice and Pet Network Thrift Store.

Manager of Village Christian Thrift Shop Vickie Twichell said that the idea to bring together the thrift stores for a community event began in 2019.

“All of us work on it together,” said Twichell. “We publicize together, we share a Santa and treats, and we have music.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the thrift stores will have out their best Christmas donations, ranging from clothing to decorations to gifts that were given away in previous years. Santa will be in attendance and making his rounds throughout the different thrift shops.

“We have wrapped candy canes that are given to the children, and we make it fun with music,” said Twichell. “We have twinkling lights and sets of trees and everything … The whole community pretty much knows about it, but most of our people are pretty loyal. They like to give back, so they give back by donating at thrift shops, but they also like to shop at thrift shops.”

Anyone in the basin is welcome to attend this event and Twichell hopes that through advertising and work by volunteers, it will bring in lots of people looking to celebrate and spend time with the community.

“The thrift shops really work because of the volunteers in the community,” said Twichell. “All of them really rely on the fact that our community steps up and wants to volunteer … We’re just very thankful for our local volunteers and that’s what makes it all happen.”

All the items for sale will be out throughout the entire season for people to enjoy and purchase. In addition, anyone who wants to donate anything can still bring in old coats and warm, gently worn winter clothing items. If the Tahoe Christian Thrift Store gets too many items, they’ll give them to other organizations like Sierra Community House and Warmth and Wellness in Kings Beach.

“We always give back and the other thrift shops do as well,” said Twichell. “Because sometimes thrift shops just get an over abundance.”

The fun doesn’t stop there. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Chateau, the 5th annual Handcrafted Holiday Faire will be returning to Incline Village.

The Christmas cheer will last all season long at the thrift shops, with fun finds that can sometimes be brand new.

Provided/Vickie Twichell

The faire will feature local artists, craftsmen, and small businesses from the basin. Admission and parking for this event are free, and everyone is welcome to come take a look at the handcrafted items that will be for sale throughout the day.

To learn more about the Incline Thrift Store Open House, call 775-831 -3902.

To learn more about the Handcrafted Holiday Faire visit http://www.facebook.com/HandcraftedHolidayFaireinInclineVillage .