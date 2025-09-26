4th annual Witch Paddle takes place on Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The 4th annual Witch Paddle takes place at Conolley Beach, near Beach Resort and Lodge this Saturday, Sept. 27. This year, the winner of the costume contest could win a blow-up paddleboard with pump and bag, donated by Francesca with Movement Connect.

The Witch Paddle is an event where paddleboarders and kayakers don witchy garb and head out on the lake. Kelsey Adams, who organizes the event, encourages dressing in costume even if you’re just spending time on the beach.

The event is a spooky sendoff to summer and a welcome to the spookiest month of the year and will start at 1 p.m., with a group photo and costume contest following. Paddleboards and kayaks launch at 2:30 p.m., but it’s a full beach day. Adams reminds attendees that dogs must stay on a leash while on the beach.

Last year, 400 people attended the event, with 150 paddling and kayaking. Adams hopes to see more people this year, especially with the generous donation of a paddleboard as a prize for the costume contest.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.