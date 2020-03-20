5.0 earthquake reported near Carson City-Douglas line | TahoeDailyTribune.com

5.0 earthquake reported near Carson City-Douglas line

News | March 20, 2020

Shake map
Provided

From Reno to Incline Village to South Lake Tahoe, people across the region felt a 5.0 earthquake that happened at 6:33 p.m.

M5.0 Earthquake – Nevada

Magnitude5.0
Date-Time21 Mar 2020 01:33:34 UTC20 Mar 2020 18:33:34 near epicenter20 Mar 2020 17:33:34 standard time in your timezone
Location39.120N 119.671W
Depth1 km
Distances9.2 km (5.7 mi) NNE of Johnson Lane, Nevada
9.6 km (6.0 mi) ESE of Carson City, Nevada
26.5 km (16.4 mi) NNE of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada
34.2 km (21.2 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California
28.9 mi S of Sparks, Nevada

Support Local Journalism

Your support means a better informed community. Donate today.

News
See more