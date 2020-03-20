5.0 earthquake reported near Carson City-Douglas line
From Reno to Incline Village to South Lake Tahoe, people across the region felt a 5.0 earthquake that happened at 6:33 p.m.
|Magnitude
|5.0
|Date-Time
|21 Mar 2020 01:33:34 UTC20 Mar 2020 18:33:34 near epicenter20 Mar 2020 17:33:34 standard time in your timezone
|Location
|39.120N 119.671W
|Depth
|1 km
|Distances
|9.2 km (5.7 mi) NNE of Johnson Lane, Nevada
9.6 km (6.0 mi) ESE of Carson City, Nevada
26.5 km (16.4 mi) NNE of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada
34.2 km (21.2 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California
28.9 mi S of Sparks, Nevada
