5.2 earthquake, several aftershocks, rattle Bodie in Mono County
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 rattled the remote California-Nevada state line but no damage or injuries were reported.
The quake just struck after 7:36 a.m. Saturday and was centered near Bodie, a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, approximately 90 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.
It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.0, including a 4.6 and then a 4.1 near Lee Vining.
Mono County Sheriff’s dispatchers about 30 miles north of Bodie felt the earthquake, Sgt. Magdaleno Hernandez said. He said they have not received any reports of damages or injuries.
