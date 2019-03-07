5 coffee shops to try around Lake Tahoe

Do you need a little pick me up for your Sunday morning blues? Are you jetting off to the slopes and need a little extra pep in your step? Tired of the chain coffee shops?

Well, you came to the right place.

Check out these five local coffee shops on South Shore.

First up on the list is Revive Coffee and Wine, located at 3135 Harrison Ave. Revive is known for its wholesome atmosphere and friendly staff. This is the perfect place for those looking for an artesian pick me up.

Looking for a place with a more down-to-earth vibe? Then Black Cabin Coffee is the place for you. Located at 3894 Pioneer Trail in South Lake Tahoe, Black Cabin Coffee offers a homey experience with its crackling fire place and friendly staff.

Keys Cafe is an internet cafe, coffee house, dessert and wine bar, and restaurant. Locals tend to rave over its affordable prices, friendly staff and at-home atmosphere. Keys Cafe is located in South Lake Tahoe at 2279 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Free Bird is a local favorite nestled between Redhut and Asian Massage. Some have raved over their natural ingredients, fast-service and personable staff. Free Bird has two locations in South Lake Tahoe: 2229 Lake Tahoe Blvd., and 2753 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Clyde's Coffee Roasting Company, located at 292 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline, offers ample service and ample seating, according to one rave review. Some locals have said that you can smell the scent of coffee wafting through the air as you enter.

Blue Balcita is a local writer and the editor of The 1974, the student newspaper at Lake Tahoe Community College. She can be reached at bmbalcita@mail.ltcc.edu.