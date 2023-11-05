5 simple brain-boosters (Part 1)

Natasa Dragicevic



While there is no cure for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, you can take steps to lower your risk for illnesses that harm memory and thinking. The more of these steps you take, the more your mind and body may benefit.

1. Keep Moving

Being physically active keeps blood flowing to the brain. It also reduces the risk for obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. These are all risk factors for dementia.

2. Adjust Your Eating Habits

A heart-healthy, balanced diet may support brain health. The Mediterranean diet, for example, limits unhealthy fats and processed foods and is rich in fruits and vegetables. It also includes whole grains, fish, legumes, and other lean proteins.

3. Be Socially Active

Staying social appears to promote good brain health and might even help delay the start of dementia. Take part in activities that connect you with friends, family, or the community.

4. Stimulate Your Mind

Keeping your brain active and engaged may offer you benefits now and in the future. Read challenging books, take a music or foreign language class, or try games that require strategic thinking.

5. Pursue Healthy Goals

These heart-healthy behaviors also boost brain health:

• Limit alcohol.

• Maintain healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

• Get to and stay at a healthy weight.

Natasa Dragicevic, MD, PhD, is a board-certified neurologist and dementia specialist providing care for a wide range of neurological disorders.