5 simple brain-boosters (Part 2)

Memory Myths and Facts

Myth: Forgetfulness is the start of serious memory problems.

Occasionally forgetting things is natural with age. Forgetting where you set your glasses now and then is normal. Losing them often or forgetting what they’re for is not.

Fact: You can “train” yourself to improve your memory.

Certain strategies can improve your ability to recall information. Make lists and keep a calendar, which you can refer to throughout the day.

Myth: Supplements can improve memory and prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

There are currently no supplements to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. However, some supplements can help with healthy aging and may offset aging-related memory problems. Talk to your provider or neurologist regarding helpful supplements.

Fact: Stress can affect your memory.

Stress can alter the way the brain works, including your memory and mood. Left unmanaged, it may increase your risk for cognitive problems and/or Alzheimer’s disease.

Natasa Dragicevic, MD, PhD, is a board-certified neurologist and dementia specialist providing care for a wide range of neurological disorders. Dr Dragicevic will host a free Wellness Webinar: “Memory Loss- What is Normal vs. What is Not?” on Thursday, November 9 at 5 p.m. Register in advance, or view previously recorded webinars at BartonHealth.org.