5 sushi restaurants to check out at Lake Tahoe

With a ton of snow on the ground, now is the perfect time to transport yourself, at least mentally, to a warmer climate and enjoy some sushi.

Whether you're looking to go all out or curb your spending while crushing your craving, we have some suggestions for you.

Kalani's

Although on the expensive side, Kalani's at Lake Tahoe offers an enjoyable experience you won't forget. Located in Heavenly Village, Kalani's gives you a fine dining experience with a Hawaiian twist. The sushi at Kalani's, such as the "sushi special," is compounded with all sorts of savory and sweet tastes that give you a little extra bang for your buck.

Sushi Pier

Get your taste buds ready for an experience you will never forget at Sushi Pier, located at 177 U.S. 50 in Stateline. Sushi Pier offers you 42 different sushi rolls, 22 types of sake and sake cocktails, and 31 nigiri. Your taste buds will thank you.

Naked Fish

If you're visiting Lake Tahoe or looking for a little fun night out we recommend visiting Naked Fish at 3940 Lake Tahoe Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe. Although a bit on the expensive side, Naked Fish offers you a high quality experience you won't forget. We recommend trying the house favorite dish: BBQ albacore.

Off the Hook

Off The Hook, located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd., is a local favorite worth visiting. It has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Off The Hook has a groovy Californian vibe and will make you feel at home.

With their prices a little more on the affordable side, it's a budget friendly experience you won't forget.

Sato Japanese Restaurant

Another local favorite is Sato Japanese Restaurant, located 3436 Lake Tahoe Blvd. If you're in the mood for some high quality sushi for a great price this is the place for you. According to locals, the best thing about Sato's is that you can eat from their buffet for only $26.

Blue Balcita is a local writer and the editor of The 1974, the student newspaper at Lake Tahoe Community College. She can be reached at bmbalcita@mail.ltcc.edu.