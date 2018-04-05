5 Tahoe-brewed drinks to have on National Beer Day

National Beer Day is celebrated in the United States each year on April 7 — and with the recent explosion of Tahoe's craft beer scene, what better place is there to honor the occasion this Saturday?

The holiday was first celebrated in the early 1900s when Prohibition ended with the enactment of the Cullen-Harrison Act, which legalized the sale of beer and wine with low alcohol content, in 1933. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the act into law on March 22, and it went into effect on April 7 (hence this weekend's commemoration).

Raise a glass to National Beer Day with the following five beverages — each brewery is located on Tahoe's South Shore and is family-friendly (although, as always, patrons must be at least 21 years of age to consume alcohol).

South Lake Brewing Company — Angora IPA

The brewery's Angora IPA is easily one of its most popular drinks for fans of hoppy beer. This unfiltered, modern IPA is brewed with oats and white wheat and contains Mosaic, Centennial and Simcoe hops, according to SLBC's description of the drink. While the IPA boasts a 6.5 percent ABV and IBU of 70, it is rounded out by notes of tropical fruits and mango.

SLBC is found at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The brewery opens Mondays through Thursdays at 2 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays at 11 a.m. More information is available at http://www.southlakebeer.com.

Outpost Brewing Co. — Buried Hatchet Amber

Outpost just opened within the past few months, but the brewery is already ramping up its offerings — one of which is the Buried Hatchet Amber, a brew on the lighter side (4.6 percent ABV) that's packed with flavor. The malty ale features notes of caramel and is made with Cascade and Saaz hops. It's the ideal drink for settling in at Outpost's outdoor venue and enjoying live music.

The brewery is located at 932 Stateline Ave., Suite B, and opens at 2 p.m. daily. Learn more on Facebook (@OutpostBrewingco).

Sidellis Lake Tahoe — Sticky Fingers Imperial Stout

Sticky Fingers comes in at a hefty 11.3 percent ABV and is a perfect selection for any whiskey lover, as the beverage ages for six months in Jack Daniel's barrels. A glass of this stout is equivalent to two shots of whiskey, but you wouldn't know by the taste of it, according to Sidellis staff. This dark, malty, high-in-alcohol concoction is only brewed and released once each year — so grab it while you can.

Sidellis Lake Tahoe is a brewery and restaurant located at 3350 Sandy Way. It opens daily at 11:30 a.m., and more information is available at http://www.sidellis.com.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX — Cali Common

AleWorX is primarily known as a self-service taproom that features a plethora of local and regional beverages, but it also brews a few itself — including its Cali Common, a mix between a traditional California Common and an unfiltered German Pilsner (known as Keller Pils). It's 4.7 percent ABV and 25 IBU, making it an easy-drinking pale and hoppy lager that pairs well with AleWorX's wood-fired pizza.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX is found at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and opens daily at 11 a.m. Learn more at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com.

Cold Water Brewery & Grill — Hey Girl Hey Double IPA

Cold Water's all-new drink was brewed on International Women's Day — a fitting time that coincides with the ingredients of the beverage itself. The Hey Girl Hey Double IPA features a honey malt made from the hop blend that was created to celebrate women in the craft beer industry (Palisades, Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra and Loral hops). According to staff, it's a must-try.

The restaurant and brewery is found at 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and opens Mondays through Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. More information is available at http://www.tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com.