$5 tickets on sale for Easter egg hunt at Heavenly Village

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A limited number of tickets for the 5th annual Easter egg hunt at the Shops at Heavenly Village are on sale now for $5.

Trans Sierra Investments and The Shops at Heavenly Village are sponsoring this event for children 10 and younger on Sunday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

The hunt is expected to sell out again. There will be more than 15,000 eggs filled with candy, toys and cash hidden outside between FiRE+iCE Interactive Grill + Bar and Gunbarrel Tavern and Eatery.

In total, there will be $1,000 in cash in different denominations in some eggs. Other eggs will contain prizes from The Shops at Heavenly Village.

The children are divided by age group: 5 and younger, 6 to 8 years old, and 9 to 10 years old. Then the race is on for children to find as many eggs as possible within the allotted time.

There will be an Easter bunny meet and greet, and a $20 build-a-bunny station with limited availability.

FiRE+iCE Interactive Grill + Bar is an event partner offering Easter

Brunch with the Easter Bunny for $25 and bottomless mimosas for an additional $14.99 from 9 to 11 a.m.

“Dreu (Murin) and Gary (Casteel Jr., president and CEO of Trans Sierra Investments and The Shops at Heavenly Village) do so much for the community,” said Kacee Colter, owner of FiRE+iCE Interactive Grill + Bar. “An Easter Egg Hunt in the Village! Is there a better spot in the basin? We are happy to support.”

For more information on FiRE+iCE Interactive Grill + Bar, go to https://fire-ice.com/locations/south-lake-tahoe/ .

Proceeds from the hunt will go to Christmas Cheer, which provides food for families in need.

In November, The Shops at Heavenly Village partnered with Christmas Cheer to donate more than 350 turkeys from its 4th annual Turkey Drive. This ensured that every family in the Tahoe basin had a turkey.

“Whenever we have asked Dreu, Gary and the Village for anything, they figure out a way to make it happen for us at Christmas Cheer,” said Tom Davis, former mayor of South Lake Tahoe and Christmas Cheer representative. “Plus, it’s always a good time at Heavenly Village events.”

Another sponsor, Dreu Murin of Dreu Murin Productions applauded the collective efforts to put on community events at Heavenly Village.

“I extend my gratitude to Gary Casteel Jr. and his family for their generous support of community events in the Heavenly Village,” Murin said. “I am deeply thankful for the collective efforts of everyone involved in making these events a reality, including the dedicated volunteers such as Kacee and her team at FiRE+iCE, Dana Nott, Courtney Thompson, and Sun West engineering, who help maintain order amidst the bustling activities. Our shared goal is to make a positive impact on our community, and that is truly the most rewarding aspect of it all.”

The event is also sponsored by Jeremy Gilpin with JFC Investments, Training Club100 Center, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

The Shops at Heavenly Village is located at the base of the Heavenly Mountain Resort Gondola. It boasts more than 40 shops, top-rated restaurants, and a vibrant live music scene.

Plus, Heavenly Village offers quaint cobblestone sidewalks, eateries, an 8-plex movie theater, live theater, ice-skating, ski and ride school, spas, and miniature golf in the heart of South Lake Tahoe.

The Shops at Heavenly Village is open in the winter and spring daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ice skating is currently open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Mini golf is available in the fall and summer.

Individual business hours vary. The Shops at Heavenly Village encourages visitors to call ahead to ensure businesses are open.

The City of South Lake Tahoe has a covered parking garage nearby. For rates, go to https://www.cityofslt.us/874/Parking-Garage .

Heavenly Village’s parking garage costs $5 after 5pm every non-holiday night and $10 after 5pm during the holidays.

With a movie ticket, Heavenly Village Cinema offers three hours of validated parking when available.

For information and tickets, visit https://theshopsatheavenly.com/ or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-heavenly-village-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-458477397237?aff=oddtdtcreator .