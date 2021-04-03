5-year-old struck by vehicle in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A child struck by a motorist Friday in Incline Village was transported to Reno by helicopter due to injuries sustained in the incident, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4:15 p.m. Friday, a 5-year-old child ran out of a residential drive and into the street near Oriole Way and Southwood Blvd where he was struck by a Ford SUV.

The SUV was believed to be traveling about 35 mph in the 25 mph zone and struck the boy.

Family members transported the boy to a local hospital before authorities arrived on scene, but he was later taken by Care Flight to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, officials said.

The boy was conscious and breathing before being transported.

