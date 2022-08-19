$500k in grants available through Nevada’s Tahoe License Plate program
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV – Nevada Division of State Lands through its Lake Tahoe License Plate program is offering up to $500,000 in grants for nonprofits and public agencies that have approved environmental projects in the Tahoe Basin.
Some past examples of projects funded by the program include: Water quality initiatives, state park improvements, research and monitoring studies, invasive species surveys and removal and public education efforts.
Projects listed on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 5-year Environmental Improvement Program list will be prioritized for funding.
Additional grant information includes: A matching contribution of at least 25% is required of all projects or programs, unless the applicant is a Nevada state agency; Allocation of these funds will be competitively determined; Lake Tahoe License Plate grants are on a reimbursement basis only; The maximum indirect cost rate accepted for reimbursement is not to exceed 40%
Eligible applicants are encouraged to submit grant proposals for projects by 4 p.m. Nov. 4. Applications received after the deadline will not be eligible.
Application forms, procedures, and examples of past projects are available on the NDSL website, http://lands.nv.gov/resource-programs/tahoe/water-quality/tahoe-license-plate-program.
NDSL expects to award grants during the month of February 2023.
The Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate Program has generated around $10 million through sales and annual renewal fees of specialty license plates.
For more information, contact Chris LaCasse at 775-684-2725.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.