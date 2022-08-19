$500k in grants available through Nevada’s Tahoe License Plate program

A Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate program example.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV – Nevada Division of State Lands through its Lake Tahoe License Plate program is offering up to $500,000 in grants for nonprofits and public agencies that have approved environmental projects in the Tahoe Basin.

Some past examples of projects funded by the program include: Water quality initiatives, state park improvements, research and monitoring studies, invasive species surveys and removal and public education efforts.

Projects listed on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 5-year Environmental Improvement Program list will be prioritized for funding.

Additional grant information includes: A matching contribution of at least 25% is required of all projects or programs, unless the applicant is a Nevada state agency; Allocation of these funds will be competitively determined; Lake Tahoe License Plate grants are on a reimbursement basis only; The maximum indirect cost rate accepted for reimbursement is not to exceed 40%

Eligible applicants are encouraged to submit grant proposals for projects by 4 p.m. Nov. 4. Applications received after the deadline will not be eligible.

Application forms, procedures, and examples of past projects are available on the NDSL website, http://lands.nv.gov/resource-programs/tahoe/water-quality/tahoe-license-plate-program .

NDSL expects to award grants during the month of February 2023.

The Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate Program has generated around $10 million through sales and annual renewal fees of specialty license plates.

For more information, contact Chris LaCasse at 775-684-2725.