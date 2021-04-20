58 new COVID-19 cases reported in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Over the weekend and Monday 58 new coronavirus cases were reported in El Dorado County.

Of the new cases 14 are from the Lake Tahoe region and there were 27 assumed recoveries. The active case count has risen to 456.

The county is in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and the adjusted daily case rate (8.3) is well within the red tier but California Department of Public Health recently said “Unless there are extenuating circumstances, such as low rate of vaccine take up, a county will only move to a more restrictive tier if hospitalizations are increasing significantly among vulnerable individuals, especially among vaccinated individuals, and both test positivity and adjusted case rates show a concerning increase in transmission.”

As of Monday afternoon, there were two individuals hospitalized for COVID, both are in intensive care.

The county suffered a death late last week to put the count at 109, but none were reported from Saturday through Monday.

The county has had 9,777 total cases.

Douglas County has 11 new cases from Saturday through Monday reported Carson Health and Human Services. There were also two recoveries putting the active count still below 100, at 95.

Douglas has a population of 49,695 and has had 2,758 total cases and 35 deaths.

In Washoe County, Incline Village has had 461 cases and 30 remain active.