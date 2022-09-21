5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raises $50K for boys, girls club

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raised more than $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, a nonprofit that provides afterschool and summer programs for community youth.

A new venue on Ski Run Blvd., in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, provided a fun-filled space for the crowds of beer enthusiasts who flooded the street on Saturday, Aug. 27. More than 2,200 people enjoyed beer samples from over 20 breweries and 14 food vendors while shopping at 18 booths selling locally handmade jewelry, clothing, art and more.

Established in 2017 by Deb Brown from Coldwater Brewery, the Tahoe Brewfest has remained Tahoe’s largest and most impactful event for beer lovers across the region.

“I wanted to create an event to celebrate beer,” Brown said. “Something that also acted as a fundraiser for a local non-profit that helps kids.”

Five events later, Brown continues to dedicate her time, energy and beer to make Tahoe Brewfest a successful fundraising event for the BGCLT. This year’s VIP, which Brown hosts each year, sold out 500 tickets weeks before the event.

Community vibes, music and beer and lots of hard work is what makes this event such an amazing fundraiser.

For more information on the 6th annual Tahoe Brewfest, contact Aimi Xistra, event director, at 530-542-0838 or tahoebrewfest@bgclt.org .