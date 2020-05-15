6.5 earthquake rattles western Nevada, felt at Lake Tahoe
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Nevada early Friday morning and the shake was felt all the way to Lake Tahoe.
Some residents reported feeling the shake go on for several seconds before it ended.
The U.S. Geological Service reported the temblor at 4:03 a.m. and said it was about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra and about 4 hours southeast of Tahoe.
The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles deep according to the USGS, and at least six sizable aftershocks have followed, all 4.5 or above.
People tweeted they felt the shake all the way to Salt Lake city, Utah and into California’s central valley.
The first four aftershocks were nine minutes apart. The last of about 30 aftershocks was recorded at just after 6 a.m. and was 4.2 in magnitude.
