6 cozy herbal brews for a Tahoe autumn

Years ago, I left memories in Oregon to enroll in college at San Francisco, a city I found a sense of belonging—and my cup of tea on and off campus. It was at the student union and nearby café that took me to the place I fell in love with the world of non-teas or so-called herbal tea. One memorable afternoon, at the student union, I ordered ginseng tea—it gave me a boost of mental energy to get through the next class—Creative Writing to the D-day of my oral exams. Thanks to herbal tea I survived the challenge and faced the challenging task to be evaluated on three authors works loves by a panel—a trio of no-nonsense English professors. It was chamomile tea that calmed me through the three-hour session that would determine if I’d attain a master’s degree. Thanks to the herbal tea collection I survived the challenge and passed my oral exams.

As the temperatures drop in autumn around Lake Tahoe, herbal teas can provide comfort while also offering various health benefits. Herbal teas called “tisanes”, or “non-teas” come from different parts of a plant, including bark, flowers, leaves, roots, seeds, and stems. Here are six herbal teas that are perfect during this season, each with a unique remedy.

1. Cinnamon Spice Tea: Cinnamon spice tea combines the warmth of cinnamon and other spices like cloves or nutmeg, creating a comforting drink for fall. Cinnamon has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and may help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial after hearty meals typical of the holiday season. Tisane Time: Bring 1 cup water to boil. Add 1 teaspoon loose leaf cinnamon or 1 tea bag to 1 cup of hot water and steep for 2-3 minutes. Add honey and orange slices to taste.

2. Ginger Tea: Like cinnamon spice tea, ginger tea is touted for its warming properties, making it an excellent choice for chilly autumn days. It helps improve circulation and can alleviate symptoms of colds and flu due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Ginger is also good to aid digestion, which can be helpful as you may indulge in heavier comfort foods during the fall. Tisane Time: Steep a tea bag in 1 cup boiling water for a few minutes. (Steeping time can be a personal preference based on how strong you like your brew.) Add fresh lemon slices to taste.

3. Peppermint Tea: While often associated with summer, peppermint tea still can be refreshing in fall when combined with warming spices like ginger or cinnamon. It aids digestion and can help relieve sinus headaches or congestion that might arise from seasonal allergies or colds. Tisane Time: Steep 1 tea bag in 1 cup of boiling water. Cover and steep about 5 minutes.

4. Rose Hips Tea: Rich in vitamin C, rose hips tea is perfect for boosting the immune system as colder weather approaches. This can help prevent colds and flu while providing anti-inflammatory benefits that support achy joints and muscles–especially important while outdoor activities become less–or for snow-goers more–frequent. Tisane Time: Add ½ teaspoon rose hips leaves to black tea (bag or loose leaf) to reap better flavor and better healing benefits.

5. Rosemary Tea: Rosemary tea not only has a delightful aroma but also offers mental perks. It is believed to enhance memory and focus, making it a great choice for those looking to stay sharp as they transition into busier months of the year. Plus, rosemary has antimicrobial properties that may help fend off seasonal illnesses. Tisane Time: It is used in a variety of herbal tea blends and pairs well with orange blossom or clover honey.

6. Sage Tea: Sage tea is another good for you choice for the autumn chill. Known for its soothing qualities, sage can help relieve sore throats (due to dust and dander or colds and viruses) thanks to its ability to reduce inflammation, its high antioxidant content which supports overall health and may help improve mood during the shorter days of fall. Tisane Time: Put 1 teaspoon of sage leaves into a cup of hot water. Steep for 3 to 5 minutes, drain. Add honey and a sprig of fresh mint.

These herbal teas can work well alone or can be even more beneficial in herbal blends or in teas (black, white, green and oolong).

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws series. (Book 2) Time Traveler Tabby to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com