60 foot Christmas tree installed in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 60 foot Christmas tree was installed in South Lake Tahoe by longtime resident Kenny Curtzweiler and his crew, along with the help of many local agencies.

At 6:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, California Highway Patrol, Ed Cook Crane and Robert Haen Trucking met Curtzweiler’s company, K&K Services, on the city of South Lake Tahoe property next to the Lake Tahoe Airport to cut down the tree. Last year, several trees on that property were marked to be cut down for defensible space creation so Curtzweiler asked the city to save a few for Christmas Tree use and the tree would’ve been cut down regardless.

The police and fire departments helped close one lane of U.S. Highway 50 in the casino cooridor while the tree was installed.

The installation at Heavenly Village took a little over an hour and took coordination and teamwork between everyone involved.