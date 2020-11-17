60 foot Christmas tree installed in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 60 foot Christmas tree was installed in South Lake Tahoe by longtime resident Kenny Curtzweiler and his crew, along with the help of many local agencies.
At 6:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, California Highway Patrol, Ed Cook Crane and Robert Haen Trucking met Curtzweiler’s company, K&K Services, on the city of South Lake Tahoe property next to the Lake Tahoe Airport to cut down the tree. Last year, several trees on that property were marked to be cut down for defensible space creation so Curtzweiler asked the city to save a few for Christmas Tree use and the tree would’ve been cut down regardless.
The police and fire departments helped close one lane of U.S. Highway 50 in the casino cooridor while the tree was installed.
The installation at Heavenly Village took a little over an hour and took coordination and teamwork between everyone involved.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User