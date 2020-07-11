600 firefighters halt growth of Nevada wildfire for now

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — More than 600 firefighters have stopped, at least for now, the growth of a Nevada wildfire southeast of Lake Tahoe that had threatened up to 1,000 homes.

But fire officials warned Friday “a high potential for fire growth remains” as a warm and dry weather pattern persists over the area.

The fire that broke out Monday evening in the Pine Nut Mountains about 10 miles southeast of Gardnerville has burned more than 28 square miles of mostly rangeland and rugged terrain in Douglas County near the California line.

The Bureau of Land Management estimated Friday it was 30% contained.

Three homes and about three-dozen outbuildings have been destroyed but no injuries have been reported.

Crews focused efforts Friday on the southeast ridge of the mountain ridge in a continuing effort to keep the flames from moving into the Smith Valley further east.

“Existing containment lines held despite gusty winds,” the agency said. “Islands of unburned trees and brush inside the fire perimeter continue to burn. While smoke may be visible for several days, these sections do not pose a risk for spread and will be allowed to burn out.”

All evacuation orders were dropped earlier this week.