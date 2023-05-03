6th annual Wildfire Safety Expo set for May 13 in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 6th annual Wildfire Safety Expo, set for next weekend, will bring about two dozen agencies together to provide information on how to be fire-safe during this upcoming wildfire season.

The kid-friendly, free event, hosted by South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at South Tahoe MIddle School, located at 2940 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

“Each year, wildfire behavior progressively becomes more ferocious,” said a press release from SLTFR. “Living in a mountain town means we need to be extra vigilant with our preparedness.”

Local agencies will hand out wildfire preparedness information and other materials along with free giveaways.

In addition, Smokey Bear will be on hand to greet attendees and a static display of the SLTFR fire apparatus will be staged.

Food trucks will be on-site, including Sombrero’s Taco Truck and Get Rad Pizza Truck.

Participating agencies include: Cal Fire, California Conservation Corps California, Highway Patrol, El Dorado County Animal Services, El Dorado County Sheriff and Search and Rescue, Firewise USA Certified neighborhood leaders, Lake Valley Fire District, Liberty Utilities, Master Gardeners, Several home hardening vendors, South Lake Tahoe Police Department,, South Tahoe Public Utilities District, South Tahoe Refuse, Southwest Gas, Tahoe Douglas Fire District, Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, Tahoe Paws / CART volunteers, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, United States Forest Service and Zephyr Chipping Crew.

Come learn what to do to be more prepared and learn how to make your home more fire safe. For more information, contact SLTFR Public Information Officer Sallie Ross at 530-542-6160 or sross@cityofslt.us .