7 happy foods to beat Tahoe’s winter blues

As a long-time resident of Lake Tahoe, in the late spring to fall I tend to my yellow aspens and red maples, bask in the warm sunshine on the deck, and walk my Aussie along scenic trails. But as Old Man Winter rolls in, the first storms hit, and suddenly, the sun is nowhere to be found. The slain piles up, and with it comes a wave of melancholy for sunny days. I realize how much I miss those happy days in the gardens with pots of wild lavender plants; and the lack of sunlight begins to affect my mood.

Welcome to Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD, a type of blues that hits during early winter when daylight hours are shorter. In places like Tahoe, where snowfall can block out sunlight, you, too, may feel waves of gloom and doom…

So, can happy foods come to the rescue? Sure, superfoods like these seven can help boost feel-good brain chemicals–dopamine, endorphins, and serotonin– during darker months in Tahoe, and might indeed brighten your day!

1. Fatty Fish: Salmon (Atlantic type is available here) is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to boost serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin helps regulate mood and higher levels can lead to feelings of happiness and well-being. Try: Add seasons like rosemary, thyme, parsley (fresh or dried) and lemon slices for flavor.

2. Walnuts. Nuts are high in magnesium, which play a role in regulating serotonin production. A deficiency in magnesium has been linked to anxiety and the blues. Try: Munch on 1/4 cup walnuts mixed with 1/4 cup raisins as a quick snack.

3. Kale and Spinach. These green veggies are packed with a B-vitamin that helps make dopamine—that brain chemical linked to pleasure. Higher dopamine levels can improve mood and motivation. Try: A ready-made kale mix or raw spinach salad and add fresh tomatoes with a splash of red wine vinegar and olive oil.

4. Whole Grains. Think fortified whole grain cereal like oatmeal that help stabilize blood sugar levels, which can prevent mood swings. Whole grains also promote serotonin due to their fiber content, leading to improved mood. Try: Eat a bowl fortified whole grain cereal (I like Total) and add fresh fruit, and the fortified sunshine vitamin D and calcium-fortified organic low-fat milk.

5. Berries. Blueberries and strawberries are rich in antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the brain, lowering symptoms of winter blues. They support overall brain health, contributing to better mood. Try: Savor 1/2 cup fresh berries plain or mix into 1 cup of low sugar yogurt.

6. Coffee. Ah, java can boost mood by boosting dopamine levels due to caffeine’s stimulating effects on the nervous system. Moderation is key. Lose sugar, cream, and whip…Try: Brew a cup of premium blend and add a splash of vitamin D-fortified organic low-fat milk.

7. Potatoes: Taters contain carbs that help increase serotonin; they also provide vitamin B6, which is essential for a calming feel-good effect which can boost mood and help sleep. Try: Bake a russet potato and flavor with chives, black pepper, and a sprinkle of Parm shavings.

So, I, and you, too, may dread SAD during Tahoe’s winters due to reduced sunlight from cloud cover, but embracing happy foods can boost your overall mood and well-being until springtime rolls in.

LIGHTEN UP!

Get outdoors in the sunshine on warmer days.

Exercise will make you feel better.

Open all blinds during the daytime.

Place cozy throws on furniture, warm comforters on beds.

Live in rooms full of light and amusement.

Layer clothing.

Stay hydrated with water and herbal teas.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws. (Book 2) Time Traveler Tabby, and a thrilling co-authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ships to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com