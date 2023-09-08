7 signs your child might be experiencing bullying

Bullying continues to be a major problem across the country. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that one out of every five students reports being bullied, although many people do not admit to it occurring, so bullying might be even more prevalent than statistics indicate. The primary reasons for being bullied include physical appearance, race/ethnicity, gender, disability, religion, and sexual orientation.

In the past, bullying may have ceased when students left school. But since the internet and digital devices provide round-the-clock exposure and access, bullying now takes places even after school hours through social media posts and texts. Students who experience bullying may be susceptible to anxiety, depression, sleep difficulties, lower academic achievement, and dropping out of school, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Center for Education Statistics reports that one out of every five students reports being bulliedDiscovering the signs of bullying early on may help students get the help they need. Parents and other adults may not be sure how to identify signs a child is being bullied. Here are seven signs that could indicate a child is being bullied.