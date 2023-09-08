7 signs your child might be experiencing bullying
Bullying continues to be a major problem across the country. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that one out of every five students reports being bullied, although many people do not admit to it occurring, so bullying might be even more prevalent than statistics indicate. The primary reasons for being bullied include physical appearance, race/ethnicity, gender, disability, religion, and sexual orientation.
In the past, bullying may have ceased when students left school. But since the internet and digital devices provide round-the-clock exposure and access, bullying now takes places even after school hours through social media posts and texts. Students who experience bullying may be susceptible to anxiety, depression, sleep difficulties, lower academic achievement, and dropping out of school, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The National Center for Education Statistics reports that one out of every five students reports being bulliedDiscovering the signs of bullying early on may help students get the help they need. Parents and other adults may not be sure how to identify signs a child is being bullied. Here are seven signs that could indicate a child is being bullied.
- Reluctance to go to school: Students being bullied may make excuses to stay home, such as saying they are sick. Frequent calls from the school nurse for early pickups also may occur.
- Mood changes: Children may appear sad, moody, teary, or depressed more often than usual.
- Changes in friendships: Loss or changes of friends could be signs of bullying. A reluctance to hang out in a once familiar social circle could signal bullying is taking place within that group.
- Bad dreams or trouble sleeping: Bullying could cause worry at night or subconsciously while a child is dreaming, interrupting sleeping patterns.
- Intense emotional reactions: Intense emotional reactions to school or social activities could be indicators that bullying is occurring. Although children may not always be able to articulate their feelings, excessive emotions concerning certain topics may be red flags.
- Signs of physical abuse: By and large a majority of bullying tends to lean toward the verbal and emotional. However, RaisingChildren.net, an Australia-based parenting website, reports bruises, cuts, scratches, torn clothing, or missing property might be indicators of physical bullying.
- Withdrawal from devices: Students being bullied online or over social media may decide not to use mobile phones or gaming systems as frequently as they once did.
Maintaining an open dialogue with a child may help him or her feel more comfortable, which can lead to the child sharing details of bullying at school or elsewhere.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.