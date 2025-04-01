7-year-old girl killed by boulder at Diamond Peak Ski Resort

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – A seven-year-old girl was killed by a falling boulder at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village on Saturday, the resort said.

The boulder struck the girl, who the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner identified as Adelyn Grimes of Reno, Nevada, and her death was ruled an accident.

Around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, medical services were alerted to a “non-skiing accident involving a child” at the resort. “The Diamond Peak Ski Patrol responded immediately and provided first aid while emergency services were en route,” the statement said.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office staff responded to the call, but despite their efforts, the girl did not survive her injuries. “The entire Diamond Peak Ski Resort family has been deeply affected,” the statement said. “We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the child involved.”

The Incline Village General Improvement District and Diamond Peak are offering counseling and support services to staff members affected by Saturday’s incident, the statement said.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune has reached out to officials and the Diamond Peak Ski Resort for additional information around the tragedy.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Grime’s family.