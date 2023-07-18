71st Jeepers Jamboree to be held on Rubicon Trail July 27-30

A line of jeeps makes its way along the Rubicon Trail during the 61st Jeepers Jamboree.

Chloe Eady / Pro Comp USA |

TAHOMA, Calif. – The Jeepers Jamboree, also known as the “Big Trip,” is a three or four day guided off-road excursion on the famous Rubicon Trail. The Jeepers Jamboree sees a larger attendance, and has more of an “adult atmosphere.” Participants must be 16 years or older to attend.

The adventure starts in Georgetown California, where you will travel over the renowned “Crown Jewel” the Rubicon Trail, on your way to the beautiful Rubicon Springs campground. Experienced trail guides will be stationed along the way to assist participants over the more difficult areas.

They provide a full staff of highly qualified mechanics who are there to help, should you have any mechanical issues. Once participants arrive into Rubicon Springs campground, they are provided with deliciously prepared meals, live entertainment, and dancing to round out the fun. The trip concludes on Sunday, where participants will travel the rest of the Rubicon Trail out into the beautiful North Lake Tahoe area.

Acceptable vehicles for the Jamboree trips are Jeeps, Land Cruisers, Toyota Pick Ups, Samurai’s, Scouts, and Broncos. Highly modified vehicles (including models listed) or vehicle types not listed (Unimogs, etc.), need to be approved by the board of directors. For more vehicle information, recommendations, or approval contact the office at 530-333-4771.

To sign up or learn more, visit https://www.jeepersjamboree.com/jeepers.html .