$75,000 available for local non-profits from American Century Championship

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is inviting local non-profit organizations to apply for $75,000 in funding as a result of one of the most successful American Century Championship tournaments in its 35-year history. Application must be completed by Monday, Sept. 23 by 5 p.m. https://ltva.org/american-century-championship-donation-request-application/ .

As part of the July 2024 celebrity golf tournament, American Century Investments, in partnership with the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and NBC Sports, is committing funds to area non-profits with priorities based on impact and need regarding youth, environment and community service.

For financial support consideration, organizations must be in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., or in Douglas County, Nev. and meet 501(c)3 nonprofit guidelines. Each group is required to provide an outline of their mission, describe specifically how the donation will be used, and indicate how community impact will be measured. Only online applications will be accepted.

Checks will be presented to recipients at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting, Oct., 10 at 3 p.m.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $2.25 million have been distributed to more than 90 Tahoe area non-profits to assist 12,000+ individuals.

During this year’s American Century Championship, NBC memorialized long time participant Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, who both passed from cancer within five months in late 2023 and early 2024, announcing an ongoing pledge of $10,000 in their names to support the South Tahoe Recreation & Aquatic Center. Title sponsor American Century Investments immediately matched the gift. Following the news, Harrah’s/Harveys Caesars Entertainment also made a $10,000 contribution, totaling $30,000 for this year. (For information re: contributions: http://www.SouthTahoeParksFoundation.org .)

The American Century Championship is conducted annually at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. The area’s largest annual special event features more than 80 sports and entertainment celebrities in a 54-hole competition aired on NBC Sports. American Century Investments, the event’s title sponsor since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports,theLake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated nearly $8 million to local and national non-profits. For tournament information and updates: AmericanCenturyChampionship .